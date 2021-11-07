Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $67.28.

