Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 459.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

