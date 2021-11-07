Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,060 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $656,766 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

