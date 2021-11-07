Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Stock Price Down 2%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Incis an energy recovery company. It is focuses on the acquisition of coal, gas and renewable energy assets. The company was founded on March 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.