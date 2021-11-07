RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.39. RPC shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,389 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

