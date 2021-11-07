RPS Group’s (RPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPS. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RPS opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.66 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

