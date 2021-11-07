Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Russel Metals traded as high as C$36.73 and last traded at C$36.01. 140,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 270,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.57.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

