Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

