Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
