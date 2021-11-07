Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

