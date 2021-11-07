Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

