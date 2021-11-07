Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.