Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 355.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,053,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,942,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 74.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

