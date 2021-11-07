Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $19.10 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

