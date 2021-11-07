Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $168.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.