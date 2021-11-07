salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,164 shares of company stock worth $236,974,607. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

