Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.61. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

