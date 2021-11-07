Samsara BioCapital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,119 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRON opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

