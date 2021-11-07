Samsara BioCapital LLC Invests $12.65 Million in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 932,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,000. Elevation Oncology comprises 1.6% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 4.08% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELEV. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $18,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

