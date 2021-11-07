Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.