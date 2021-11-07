Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

SAP stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.22 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

