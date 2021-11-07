Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.79). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.