Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,600 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

