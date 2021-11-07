Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 70.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 469.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 191.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 283.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,558 shares of company stock worth $6,833,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

