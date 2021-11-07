Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

REYN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

