Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $888,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $22,164,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.