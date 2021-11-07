Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDK Global by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.93 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

