Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGMS opened at $81.75 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

