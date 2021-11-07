Scotiabank Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

FCXXF stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

