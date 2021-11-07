Scotiabank Lowers Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

