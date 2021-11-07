Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

