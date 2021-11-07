SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.37

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 2546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

