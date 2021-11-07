SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SelectQuote updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.