Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.45. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

