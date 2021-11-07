Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading 12.5% Higher

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shares traded up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 10,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 586% from the average session volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

