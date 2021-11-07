Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.82

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $98.51, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.