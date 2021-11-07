Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SERA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

