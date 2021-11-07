SF Capital (SFCP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $74,910.71 and approximately $974.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SF Capital has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.59 or 0.07335766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,447.48 or 1.00074598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022082 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

