Shadows Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $344,899.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

