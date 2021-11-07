Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

