ShareRing (SHR) One Day Volume Tops $4.58 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

