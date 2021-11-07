ShipChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. ShipChain has a market cap of $478,059.70 and $12.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

