ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $238.20 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ShockWave Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

