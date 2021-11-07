Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.54. The company has a market cap of £222.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.