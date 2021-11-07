Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

