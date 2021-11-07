Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 56.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 812,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

SGFY opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

