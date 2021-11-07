Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

