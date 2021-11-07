Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 944,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

