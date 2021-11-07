SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $178,038.97 and $40,064.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

