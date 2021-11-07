Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $74.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 64.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 468.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

