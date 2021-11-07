SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SLG traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 800,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,784. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $40,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

